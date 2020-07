Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming as a button in Dallas! Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and hardwood floors. 1 car garage outside! And More!!



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.