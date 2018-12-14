All apartments in Dallas
2408 Victory Park Lane

Location

2408 Victory Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75201
Victory Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
pool
hot tub
media room
valet service
W Dallas South Tower condo with Downtown views. Located on the 10th floor this modern condo has an open floor plan with a wall of windows.Enjoy an eat in kitchen with island, hardwood floors,Sub-Zero, marble countertops, electric shades and terrace. Master suite features spa like bathroom and large walk in closet.Room service, valet, concierge available at your finger tips. Two pools,two gyms and living room. New Victory Park shops and retail like Cinepolis movie theater and Billy Can Can. Walking distance to AAC, Perot Museum, Aquarium,Katy Trail and Uptown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have any available units?
2408 Victory Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2408 Victory Park Lane have?
Some of 2408 Victory Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2408 Victory Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2408 Victory Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2408 Victory Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane offer parking?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2408 Victory Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2408 Victory Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2408 Victory Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2408 Victory Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

