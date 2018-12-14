2408 Victory Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge pool hot tub media room valet service

W Dallas South Tower condo with Downtown views. Located on the 10th floor this modern condo has an open floor plan with a wall of windows.Enjoy an eat in kitchen with island, hardwood floors,Sub-Zero, marble countertops, electric shades and terrace. Master suite features spa like bathroom and large walk in closet.Room service, valet, concierge available at your finger tips. Two pools,two gyms and living room. New Victory Park shops and retail like Cinepolis movie theater and Billy Can Can. Walking distance to AAC, Perot Museum, Aquarium,Katy Trail and Uptown.