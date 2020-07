Amenities

3 story townhome in the Medical District. Open Kitchen, living and dining with hardwoods, a balcony and plenty of space to entertain. Upstairs on the third floor are both bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. HVAC replaced in 2018! Stainless appliances in Kitchen and stackable washer and dryer on third floor with bedrooms. Great location and wonderful place to call home. Private 2 car garage. Tenant to verify dimensions and schools.