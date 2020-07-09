2405 Wild Cherry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning three-story townhome in Private Cul-de-Sac community conveniently located within walking distance to Knox Henderson area. Extensive hand scraped hardwoods, custom cabinetry, built-in speakers and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and island overlooks family room with balcony. Enormous master suite with built-in shelves and cabinets, oversized shower and dual skins! Awesome location and minutes from uptown, downtown & Greenville Ave!