Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:36 AM

2405 Wild Cherry Way

2405 Wild Cherry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Wild Cherry Way, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning three-story townhome in Private Cul-de-Sac community conveniently located within walking distance to Knox Henderson area. Extensive hand scraped hardwoods, custom cabinetry, built-in speakers and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and island overlooks family room with balcony. Enormous master suite with built-in shelves and cabinets, oversized shower and dual skins! Awesome location and minutes from uptown, downtown & Greenville Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Wild Cherry Way have any available units?
2405 Wild Cherry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Wild Cherry Way have?
Some of 2405 Wild Cherry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Wild Cherry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Wild Cherry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Wild Cherry Way pet-friendly?
No, 2405 Wild Cherry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2405 Wild Cherry Way offer parking?
Yes, 2405 Wild Cherry Way offers parking.
Does 2405 Wild Cherry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Wild Cherry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Wild Cherry Way have a pool?
No, 2405 Wild Cherry Way does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Wild Cherry Way have accessible units?
No, 2405 Wild Cherry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Wild Cherry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 Wild Cherry Way has units with dishwashers.

