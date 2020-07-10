Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Magnolia at Bishop Arts is a boutique-style apartment community located next to the historic Bishop Arts District in the heart of North Oak Cliff. With a superior location and easily accessible bicycle lanes, Magnolia at Bishop Arts is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living with convenient access to downtown Dallas, I-30 and I-35. Located with 24 units at 801 N. Bishop Avenue and 14 units at 908 N. Bishop Avenue, Magnolia at Bishop Arts features spacious floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Schlage keyless entry locks, professionally designed closet systems, and stylish interior finishes. Whether you are enjoying the view of the downtown skyline or cooking on our stainless steel gas BBQ grills, our beautifully landscaped outdoor space perfectly compliments the unique character of the Bishop Arts neighborhood.