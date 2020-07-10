All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
Magnolia at Bishop Arts

801 N Bishop Ave · (972) 934-6264
Location

801 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia at Bishop Arts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Magnolia at Bishop Arts is a boutique-style apartment community located next to the historic Bishop Arts District in the heart of North Oak Cliff. With a superior location and easily accessible bicycle lanes, Magnolia at Bishop Arts is perfect for residents looking to balance comfortable metropolitan living with convenient access to downtown Dallas, I-30 and I-35. Located with 24 units at 801 N. Bishop Avenue and 14 units at 908 N. Bishop Avenue, Magnolia at Bishop Arts features spacious floor plans with amenities such as a technology package including built-in stereo speakers in the living room and kitchen, Schlage keyless entry locks, professionally designed closet systems, and stylish interior finishes. Whether you are enjoying the view of the downtown skyline or cooking on our stainless steel gas BBQ grills, our beautifully landscaped outdoor space perfectly compliments the unique character of the Bishop Arts neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome both cats and dogs with a 2 pet limit per apartment home. No weight limit and no aggressive breeds allowed. There is a pet deposit of $200 and pet fee of $300. Pet rent is 15 per pet monthly. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia at Bishop Arts have any available units?
Magnolia at Bishop Arts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia at Bishop Arts have?
Some of Magnolia at Bishop Arts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia at Bishop Arts currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia at Bishop Arts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia at Bishop Arts pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia at Bishop Arts is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia at Bishop Arts offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia at Bishop Arts offers parking.
Does Magnolia at Bishop Arts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia at Bishop Arts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia at Bishop Arts have a pool?
No, Magnolia at Bishop Arts does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia at Bishop Arts have accessible units?
No, Magnolia at Bishop Arts does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia at Bishop Arts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia at Bishop Arts has units with dishwashers.
