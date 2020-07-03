All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2357 Appleton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2357 Appleton Dr
Last updated May 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

2357 Appleton Dr

2357 Appleton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2357 Appleton Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4bd-2ba home in Dallas has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 Appleton Dr have any available units?
2357 Appleton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2357 Appleton Dr have?
Some of 2357 Appleton Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 Appleton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2357 Appleton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 Appleton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2357 Appleton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2357 Appleton Dr offer parking?
No, 2357 Appleton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2357 Appleton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 Appleton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 Appleton Dr have a pool?
No, 2357 Appleton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2357 Appleton Dr have accessible units?
No, 2357 Appleton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 Appleton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2357 Appleton Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Eastbridge
5140 Willis Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
Elan Inwood
12001 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Martha's Vineyard Place
3110 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75235
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University