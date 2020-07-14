All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Le Parc

5400 Live Oak St · (808) 201-1248
Location

5400 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 122 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Le Parc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to bring your vacation lifestyle home with you

Le Parc feels so much like the Mediterranean that it’s been featured as a location on the big screen. Just like a fabulous vacation, you’ll never want to leave. Located on one of the most sought after streets in Dallas, Le Parc is nestled next to million dollar estate on the historic Swiss Avenue. It’s impressive (and now famous) waterfalls can be seen and heard from afar.

What’s outdoors:

Totally urban chic curb appeal
A designer courtyard with private outdoor lounge beds and stylish cabanas
A large pool surrounded by stylish cabanas and sun deck
Contemporary outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and sun deck with incredible views of downtown Dallas
A 10’ waterfall and luxurious spa built into the boulders

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Floor to ceiling windows that bring in tons of natural light and views of the courtyard oasis
Large private patios
An open kitchen outfitted with high

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500 ($600)
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Le Parc have any available units?
Le Parc has 3 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Le Parc have?
Some of Le Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Le Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Le Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Le Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Le Parc is pet friendly.
Does Le Parc offer parking?
Yes, Le Parc offers parking.
Does Le Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Le Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Le Parc have a pool?
Yes, Le Parc has a pool.
Does Le Parc have accessible units?
No, Le Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Le Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Le Parc has units with dishwashers.

