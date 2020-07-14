Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500 ($600)
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern)
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.