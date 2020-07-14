Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you want to bring your vacation lifestyle home with you



Le Parc feels so much like the Mediterranean that it’s been featured as a location on the big screen. Just like a fabulous vacation, you’ll never want to leave. Located on one of the most sought after streets in Dallas, Le Parc is nestled next to million dollar estate on the historic Swiss Avenue. It’s impressive (and now famous) waterfalls can be seen and heard from afar.



What’s outdoors:



Totally urban chic curb appeal

A designer courtyard with private outdoor lounge beds and stylish cabanas

A large pool surrounded by stylish cabanas and sun deck

Contemporary outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and sun deck with incredible views of downtown Dallas

A 10’ waterfall and luxurious spa built into the boulders



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

Floor to ceiling windows that bring in tons of natural light and views of the courtyard oasis

Large private patios

An open kitchen outfitted with high