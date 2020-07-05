All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 1:01 AM

2352 Little Pocket unit A

2352 Little Pocket Road · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Little Pocket Road, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
---------ASK ABOUT THIS MONTHS RENT SPECIAL --------

Our spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment home is designed especially for your comfort and convenience featuring fireplaces, designer touches, stylish paint and a private patio or balcony. This property features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space! Our community is pet friendly.

We are conveniently located just minutes from Interstate-30, downtown Dallas, major employers and prime entertainment options located in Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Deep Ellum & Lower Greenville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have any available units?
2352 Little Pocket unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have?
Some of 2352 Little Pocket unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Little Pocket unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Little Pocket unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Little Pocket unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Little Pocket unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A offer parking?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have a pool?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have accessible units?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Little Pocket unit A has units with dishwashers.

