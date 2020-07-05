2352 Little Pocket unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2352 Little Pocket Rd Apt A is a multi-family home in Dallas, TX 75228. This 4,152 square foot multi-family home sits on a 6,795 square foot lot. This property was built in 1985. Nearby schools include Bayles Elementary School, Dallas Montessori Academy and Edna Rowe Elementary School. There are grocery stores near by . Also coffee shops include The Rose Cafe, McDonald's and Starbucks.Easy access to HWY 30. 2354 Little Pocket Rd Apt A is near Lindsley Park, Dallas Arboretum and Randall Park.