2352 Little Pocket unit A
Last updated May 5 2019 at 1:10 AM

2352 Little Pocket unit A

2352 Little Pocket Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2352 Little Pocket Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***** $300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT*****
2352 Little Pocket Rd Apt A is a multi-family home in Dallas, TX 75228. This 4,152 square foot multi-family home sits on a 6,795 square foot lot. This property was built in 1985. Nearby schools include Bayles Elementary School, Dallas Montessori Academy and Edna Rowe Elementary School. There are grocery stores near by . Also coffee shops include The Rose Cafe, McDonald's and Starbucks.Easy access to HWY 30. 2354 Little Pocket Rd Apt A is near Lindsley Park, Dallas Arboretum and Randall Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have any available units?
2352 Little Pocket unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have?
Some of 2352 Little Pocket unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2352 Little Pocket unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2352 Little Pocket unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2352 Little Pocket unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2352 Little Pocket unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A offer parking?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have a pool?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have accessible units?
No, 2352 Little Pocket unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2352 Little Pocket unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2352 Little Pocket unit A has units with dishwashers.

