2327 Seedling Lane

Light & bright 3 bedroom home with fresh carpet & paint, waiting for you to move-in. Large living room with view of fenced backyard. Covered patio off the living room and master bedroom. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
