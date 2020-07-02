All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2327 Seedling Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2327 Seedling Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2327 Seedling Lane

2327 Seedling Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2327 Seedling Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light & bright 3 bedroom home with fresh carpet & paint, waiting for you to move-in. Large living room with view of fenced backyard. Covered patio off the living room and master bedroom. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Seedling Lane have any available units?
2327 Seedling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Seedling Lane have?
Some of 2327 Seedling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Seedling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Seedling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Seedling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2327 Seedling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2327 Seedling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2327 Seedling Lane offers parking.
Does 2327 Seedling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Seedling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Seedling Lane have a pool?
No, 2327 Seedling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Seedling Lane have accessible units?
No, 2327 Seedling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Seedling Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Seedling Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
Renaissance Parc
5151 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University