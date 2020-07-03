All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2323 N Houston Street

2323 North Houston Street · No Longer Available
Location

2323 North Houston Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Victory Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful one of a kind contemporary condo in the heart of Victory Park! Open floor plan with oversized windows,high ceilings, wood and gorgeous stained concrete flooring. Stunning Kitchen has quartz counters, appliances, built in fridge, oversize island & lg.walk in pantry. Spacious Master has two walk in closets, his and her granite vanities, oversize tub & shower. Balcony is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the downtown views. Building amenities include on site concierge, fitness center, pool and two reserved parking spaces. Fantastic location within walking distance to restaurants, retail, AAC & more! Unit is one of the largest in the building,Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 N Houston Street have any available units?
2323 N Houston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 N Houston Street have?
Some of 2323 N Houston Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 N Houston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 N Houston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 N Houston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2323 N Houston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2323 N Houston Street offer parking?
Yes, 2323 N Houston Street offers parking.
Does 2323 N Houston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 N Houston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 N Houston Street have a pool?
Yes, 2323 N Houston Street has a pool.
Does 2323 N Houston Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 N Houston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 N Houston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 N Houston Street has units with dishwashers.

