2323 N Houston Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool

Beautiful one of a kind contemporary condo in the heart of Victory Park! Open floor plan with oversized windows,high ceilings, wood and gorgeous stained concrete flooring. Stunning Kitchen has quartz counters, appliances, built in fridge, oversize island & lg.walk in pantry. Spacious Master has two walk in closets, his and her granite vanities, oversize tub & shower. Balcony is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the downtown views. Building amenities include on site concierge, fitness center, pool and two reserved parking spaces. Fantastic location within walking distance to restaurants, retail, AAC & more! Unit is one of the largest in the building,Don't miss this great opportunity!