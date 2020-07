Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated cottage steps from the Hampton Dart Station! The baths have been refreshed with new title, counters and fixtures. The kitchen has all appliances included, new quartz counters and includes washer and dryer. Newly refinished hardwoods look terrific. There is a detached studio that is air-conditioned and could be put to multiple uses. One of the bedrooms has an en suite bath. Great rental opportunity to enjoy this home while everything is fresh !!