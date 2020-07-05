All apartments in Dallas
2315 Inadale Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:22 AM

2315 Inadale Avenue

2315 Inadale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2315 Inadale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently remodeled large three bedroom home is located on a large corner lot with a rear over sized detached garage. Easy walk to Truett Elementary and highly sought after Bishop Lynch High school. Also, very close to White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, and the Garland Road corridor. Kitchen opens up into the living room. Kitchen has all new appliances, new granite counter tops and a kitchen island that overlooks the living room. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. The house has hardwood floors throughout the interior and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. New roof was installed last year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 Inadale Avenue have any available units?
2315 Inadale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 Inadale Avenue have?
Some of 2315 Inadale Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 Inadale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2315 Inadale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 Inadale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2315 Inadale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2315 Inadale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2315 Inadale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2315 Inadale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2315 Inadale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 Inadale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2315 Inadale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2315 Inadale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2315 Inadale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 Inadale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 Inadale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

