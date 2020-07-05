2315 Inadale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This recently remodeled large three bedroom home is located on a large corner lot with a rear over sized detached garage. Easy walk to Truett Elementary and highly sought after Bishop Lynch High school. Also, very close to White Rock Lake, Dallas Arboretum, and the Garland Road corridor. Kitchen opens up into the living room. Kitchen has all new appliances, new granite counter tops and a kitchen island that overlooks the living room. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. The house has hardwood floors throughout the interior and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. New roof was installed last year.