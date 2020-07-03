All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2310 N Carroll Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2310 N Carroll Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:25 PM

2310 N Carroll Avenue

2310 North Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2310 North Carroll Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Carroll Condos, a luxury condo development built in 2019 by D Home Best Builder (10 years in a row), LeComte Homes, is just blocks from Henderson Ave, West Village and Central Expressway. Everything you want to do in Dallas is only minutes away! This Energy Star rated home has amazing amenities with designer finishes including quartz counters, nailed down Oak wood floors and commercial grade appliances. The unique open floor plan features THREE bedrooms, each with its own FULL BATH, a privacy back fenced in area, a balcony and cutting edge design. The stunning master bath has a double vanity, dual shower heads and a massive walk-in-closet. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 N Carroll Avenue have any available units?
2310 N Carroll Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 N Carroll Avenue have?
Some of 2310 N Carroll Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 N Carroll Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2310 N Carroll Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 N Carroll Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2310 N Carroll Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2310 N Carroll Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2310 N Carroll Avenue offers parking.
Does 2310 N Carroll Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 N Carroll Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 N Carroll Avenue have a pool?
No, 2310 N Carroll Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2310 N Carroll Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2310 N Carroll Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 N Carroll Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 N Carroll Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Aura on McKinney
4209 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75207
Mountain Creek View
5821 Bonnie View Rd
Dallas, TX 75241
Summer Hill
10010 Whitehurst Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University