Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2304 Vine Lane
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:17 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 Vine Lane
2304 Vine Lane
No Longer Available
Location
2304 Vine Lane, Dallas, TX 75217
Rylie
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story home with garage conversion offering extra living space! Many updates, no carpet and includes refrigerator. Huge fenced backyard great for kids, pets, grilling and entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Vine Lane have any available units?
2304 Vine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2304 Vine Lane have?
Some of 2304 Vine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2304 Vine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Vine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Vine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Vine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Vine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Vine Lane offers parking.
Does 2304 Vine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Vine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Vine Lane have a pool?
No, 2304 Vine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Vine Lane have accessible units?
No, 2304 Vine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Vine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Vine Lane has units with dishwashers.
