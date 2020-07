Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Stunning home in commercial building zoned MU3 situated right along Trinity Strand Trail and Trinity River! There is nothing like this home in the design district area! It has a combination of square footage, great parking, large fenced yard and amenities! You can hop on the trail as well as walk easily to the market center! It also comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer!