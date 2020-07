Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

True live-work space in North Oak Cliff. Brick building has tons of options for layout and use. Reclaimed hardwood floors, kitchen in converted garage for loft feel, updated bath with clawfoot tub. In the Oak Cliff Gateway. Large, shady yard. Plenty of parking. One block from Methodist Hospital, coffee shops, OC streetcar. Easy access to parks and downtown.