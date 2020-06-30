2214 Lawndale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Ask about our No Security Deposit Option for Well Qualified Applicants! Gorgeous updated three bedrooms, two bath home located in the desirable Stevens Park Village. This home has beautiful updates and a great light-filled floor plan. The gourmet kitchen includes a gas cooktop, double ovens, granite counters, stainless steel backsplash with plenty of counter and cabinet spaces. You will love the large master suite, with a separate shower and soaking tub, double sinks, and a huge closet. Professionally landscaped which includes lawn maintenance. Short drive to Kessler Park, Stevens Wood Golf Course, Bishops Arts, and Downtown Dallas.