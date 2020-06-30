All apartments in Dallas
2214 Lawndale Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:08 AM

2214 Lawndale Drive

2214 Lawndale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Lawndale Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ask about our No Security Deposit Option for Well Qualified Applicants! Gorgeous updated three bedrooms, two bath home located in the desirable Stevens Park Village. This home has beautiful updates and a great light-filled floor plan. The gourmet kitchen includes a gas cooktop, double ovens, granite counters, stainless steel backsplash with plenty of counter and cabinet spaces. You will love the large master suite, with a separate shower and soaking tub, double sinks, and a huge closet. Professionally landscaped which includes lawn maintenance. Short drive to Kessler Park, Stevens Wood Golf Course, Bishops Arts, and Downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Lawndale Drive have any available units?
2214 Lawndale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Lawndale Drive have?
Some of 2214 Lawndale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Lawndale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Lawndale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Lawndale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Lawndale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2214 Lawndale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Lawndale Drive offers parking.
Does 2214 Lawndale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Lawndale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Lawndale Drive have a pool?
No, 2214 Lawndale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Lawndale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2214 Lawndale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Lawndale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Lawndale Drive has units with dishwashers.
