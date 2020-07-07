All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:37 AM

2212 Colony Ct

2212 Colony Court · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Colony Court, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come take a look at this beautifully updated townhouse that has a cozy living room on the first floor along with the updated kitchen, half bath, a gated and covered patio with a bonus storage room, plus full-size washer and dryer connections. Bedrooms are located on the second floor, the master bathroom is connected to the main bedroom, but has an extra access door for the second bedroom.

The property will be ready for move-in 3 weeks after the deposit is received.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5670185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Colony Ct have any available units?
2212 Colony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Colony Ct have?
Some of 2212 Colony Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Colony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Colony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Colony Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Colony Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Colony Ct offer parking?
No, 2212 Colony Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Colony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Colony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Colony Ct have a pool?
No, 2212 Colony Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Colony Ct have accessible units?
No, 2212 Colony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Colony Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Colony Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

