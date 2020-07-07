2212 Colony Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come take a look at this beautifully updated townhouse that has a cozy living room on the first floor along with the updated kitchen, half bath, a gated and covered patio with a bonus storage room, plus full-size washer and dryer connections. Bedrooms are located on the second floor, the master bathroom is connected to the main bedroom, but has an extra access door for the second bedroom.



The property will be ready for move-in 3 weeks after the deposit is received.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

