Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2170 Canton Street

2170 Canton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2170 Canton Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Farmers Market Square! FRONT-row end unit with a Canton address. Skyline views from the living area balcony, master suite and rooftop patio with built-in grill and mini refrigerator. Smart home with surround sound, hardwoods and tile throughout, designer lighting and a handsome kitchen with granite island, Bosch appliances, gas cooktop, wine chiller, LG refrigerator. Luxury master suite with spa-type bath and enviable walk-in closet. Two additional ensuite bedrooms, including the first floor bedroom with a Murphy bed, which could double as a study or home office. Lovely pool and courtyard areas. Sensational for entertaining or everyday living. Truly a must-see, ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2170 Canton Street have any available units?
2170 Canton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2170 Canton Street have?
Some of 2170 Canton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2170 Canton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2170 Canton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2170 Canton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2170 Canton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2170 Canton Street offer parking?
No, 2170 Canton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2170 Canton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2170 Canton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2170 Canton Street have a pool?
Yes, 2170 Canton Street has a pool.
Does 2170 Canton Street have accessible units?
No, 2170 Canton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2170 Canton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2170 Canton Street has units with dishwashers.

