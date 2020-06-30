2170 Canton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill hot tub

Farmers Market Square! FRONT-row end unit with a Canton address. Skyline views from the living area balcony, master suite and rooftop patio with built-in grill and mini refrigerator. Smart home with surround sound, hardwoods and tile throughout, designer lighting and a handsome kitchen with granite island, Bosch appliances, gas cooktop, wine chiller, LG refrigerator. Luxury master suite with spa-type bath and enviable walk-in closet. Two additional ensuite bedrooms, including the first floor bedroom with a Murphy bed, which could double as a study or home office. Lovely pool and courtyard areas. Sensational for entertaining or everyday living. Truly a must-see, ready for immediate occupancy.