2162 Aylesport Drive

Gorgeous 3-level townhome that is walking distance to Farmer's Market, dog park, Deep Ellum and restaurants and conveniently near downtown. A 4th floor rooftop terrace provides BREATHTAKING views of downtown Dallas skyline. This home has all the upgrades with hardwood floors throughout, tile in entryway and bathrooms, and a second floor balcony overlooking a courtyard. Kitchen opens to a large living area and is beautifully equipped with stainless steel appliances and hard surface counters. 3-car garage, community pool and guest parking. Don't miss out on this opportunity!