Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2162 Aylesport Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

2162 Aylesport Drive

2162 Aylesport Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2162 Aylesport Dr, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Gorgeous 3-level townhome that is walking distance to Farmer's Market, dog park, Deep Ellum and restaurants and conveniently near downtown. A 4th floor rooftop terrace provides BREATHTAKING views of downtown Dallas skyline. This home has all the upgrades with hardwood floors throughout, tile in entryway and bathrooms, and a second floor balcony overlooking a courtyard. Kitchen opens to a large living area and is beautifully equipped with stainless steel appliances and hard surface counters. 3-car garage, community pool and guest parking. Don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Aylesport Drive have any available units?
2162 Aylesport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 Aylesport Drive have?
Some of 2162 Aylesport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Aylesport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Aylesport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Aylesport Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2162 Aylesport Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2162 Aylesport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Aylesport Drive offers parking.
Does 2162 Aylesport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Aylesport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Aylesport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2162 Aylesport Drive has a pool.
Does 2162 Aylesport Drive have accessible units?
No, 2162 Aylesport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Aylesport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 Aylesport Drive has units with dishwashers.

