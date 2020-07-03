2129 Lovedale Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

Move-in ready! Brand new townhome for lease located near the Dallas Medical District and Love Field Airport.Just 20 minutes to Downtown Dallas! This townhome was built with the finest finishes including ceramic tile, marble in master bath with frameless shower, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, stainless appliances and designer wooden front door. Both bedrooms are upstairs as well as a game room or second living area and built in work area with desk. Private back porch area is great for entertaining indoors or out. Two car garage on front of townhome keeps your vehicles out of the Texas heat! Home includes Smart Home Control System with Video Doorbell, Thermostat and front door lock.