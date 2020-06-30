Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2111 Lowry St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2111 Lowry St
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:32 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2111 Lowry St
2111 Lowery Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2111 Lowery Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
garage
new construction
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage New Construction for rent by Winston Land & Cattle. Please call our office at (936) 634-6321 for more information or to schedule an appointment to view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2111 Lowry St have any available units?
2111 Lowry St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2111 Lowry St have?
Some of 2111 Lowry St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2111 Lowry St currently offering any rent specials?
2111 Lowry St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 Lowry St pet-friendly?
No, 2111 Lowry St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2111 Lowry St offer parking?
Yes, 2111 Lowry St offers parking.
Does 2111 Lowry St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 Lowry St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 Lowry St have a pool?
No, 2111 Lowry St does not have a pool.
Does 2111 Lowry St have accessible units?
No, 2111 Lowry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 Lowry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 Lowry St has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stoneridge
501 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St
Dallas, TX 75019
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Alexan
3333 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas, TX 75201
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
AVALON
1002 Annex Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University