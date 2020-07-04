Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2108 Petunia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2108 Petunia Street
Last updated November 27 2019 at 9:40 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2108 Petunia Street
2108 Petunia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2108 Petunia Street, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely front entry garage home has your name on it. Spacious 1252 sqft home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath is just what you were looking for.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Petunia Street have any available units?
2108 Petunia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2108 Petunia Street have?
Some of 2108 Petunia Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2108 Petunia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Petunia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Petunia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Petunia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2108 Petunia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Petunia Street offers parking.
Does 2108 Petunia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Petunia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Petunia Street have a pool?
No, 2108 Petunia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Petunia Street have accessible units?
No, 2108 Petunia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Petunia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Petunia Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Muse
3035 W Pentagon Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75233
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Novel Bishop Arts
111 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University