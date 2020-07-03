All apartments in Dallas
2106 Boll Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

2106 Boll Street

2106 Boll Street · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Boll Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
State Thomas living, just steps from Uptown Dallas' McKinney Ave, starting at $1361 and move in ready!
Modern mid-rise centrally located to the Uptown and Downtown Dallas living.
Variety of floor plans to choose from with options to accommodate the lifestyle you desire. Interior features include hardwood flooring, 8-foot interior doors, and quartz countertops. Property amenities feature infinity-edge saltwater pool, a stunning rooftop terrace, gated pet area, and Wi-Fi in all common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Boll Street have any available units?
2106 Boll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Boll Street have?
Some of 2106 Boll Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Boll Street currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Boll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Boll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Boll Street is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Boll Street offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Boll Street offers parking.
Does 2106 Boll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Boll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Boll Street have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Boll Street has a pool.
Does 2106 Boll Street have accessible units?
No, 2106 Boll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Boll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Boll Street has units with dishwashers.

