2106 Boll Street

Amenities
State Thomas living, just steps from Uptown Dallas' McKinney Ave, starting at $1361 and move in ready!
Modern mid-rise centrally located to the Uptown and Downtown Dallas living.
Variety of floor plans to choose from with options to accommodate the lifestyle you desire. Interior features include hardwood flooring, 8-foot interior doors, and quartz countertops. Property amenities feature infinity-edge saltwater pool, a stunning rooftop terrace, gated pet area, and Wi-Fi in all common areas.