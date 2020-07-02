All apartments in Dallas
2021 Morris Street

2021 Morris Street
Location

2021 Morris Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely home provides plenty of room for a nice family. Has plenty of space to entertain! There is wood flooring throughout the living area and clean tile flooring in the kitchen. Sleep comfortable with 4 bedrooms. Each room is nicely sized. The kitchen has a dining area and a breakfast bar. The back yard is spacious and easy to maintain. The house is located with access to main roads like Singleton, Hampton, and easy I30 access. Also, minutes away from surrounding schools. Come see this beautiful home today! This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 Morris Street have any available units?
2021 Morris Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2021 Morris Street have?
Some of 2021 Morris Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2021 Morris Street currently offering any rent specials?
2021 Morris Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 Morris Street pet-friendly?
No, 2021 Morris Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2021 Morris Street offer parking?
Yes, 2021 Morris Street offers parking.
Does 2021 Morris Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 Morris Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 Morris Street have a pool?
No, 2021 Morris Street does not have a pool.
Does 2021 Morris Street have accessible units?
No, 2021 Morris Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 Morris Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 Morris Street does not have units with dishwashers.

