2021 Morris Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This lovely home provides plenty of room for a nice family. Has plenty of space to entertain! There is wood flooring throughout the living area and clean tile flooring in the kitchen. Sleep comfortable with 4 bedrooms. Each room is nicely sized. The kitchen has a dining area and a breakfast bar. The back yard is spacious and easy to maintain. The house is located with access to main roads like Singleton, Hampton, and easy I30 access. Also, minutes away from surrounding schools. Come see this beautiful home today! This will not last!