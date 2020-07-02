Rent Calculator
2020 N Garrett Avenue
2020 N Garrett Avenue
2020 North Garrett Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
2020 North Garrett Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue have any available units?
2020 N Garrett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 2020 N Garrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2020 N Garrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 N Garrett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2020 N Garrett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue offer parking?
No, 2020 N Garrett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 N Garrett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 2020 N Garrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2020 N Garrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 N Garrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 N Garrett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 N Garrett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
