2017 Kidwell Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL townhome in LAKEWOOD! LOCATION, LOCATION! Soaring ceilings, granite counters, gas cook top, light bright kitchen, breakfast bar and dining. Hardwoods on entire second floor, open plan made perfectly for entertaining! Commercial carpet on 1st & 3rd floor... Master bedroom on first floor. Includes walk-in closet & gently used tiled shower. Master also includes jetted tub, and separate shower. Two car auto-garage. This is a corner unit, with easy ingress and egress! Extra curbside parking along Kidwell St available to Lakewood TH owners only!