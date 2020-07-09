All apartments in Dallas
2017 Kidwell Street
2017 Kidwell Street

2017 Kidwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Kidwell Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL townhome in LAKEWOOD! LOCATION, LOCATION! Soaring ceilings, granite counters, gas cook top, light bright kitchen, breakfast bar and dining. Hardwoods on entire second floor, open plan made perfectly for entertaining! Commercial carpet on 1st & 3rd floor... Master bedroom on first floor. Includes walk-in closet & gently used tiled shower. Master also includes jetted tub, and separate shower. Two car auto-garage. This is a corner unit, with easy ingress and egress! Extra curbside parking along Kidwell St available to Lakewood TH owners only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Kidwell Street have any available units?
2017 Kidwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2017 Kidwell Street have?
Some of 2017 Kidwell Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Kidwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Kidwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Kidwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Kidwell Street is not pet friendly.
Does 2017 Kidwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Kidwell Street offers parking.
Does 2017 Kidwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Kidwell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Kidwell Street have a pool?
No, 2017 Kidwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Kidwell Street have accessible units?
No, 2017 Kidwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Kidwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Kidwell Street has units with dishwashers.

