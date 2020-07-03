1999 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Spectacular Uptown loft with private terrace and incredible views of the Downtown skyline. Amazing floor to ceiling 20 ft glass windows flood the space with natural light and offer a unique double volume living experience. Second level contains the spacious owners lounge, and an additional flex space overlooking Downtown Dallas. A loft designed for entertaining and living! Newly renovated building amenities: stainless steel salt water lap pool, spa,amenity deck with lounge area, gas grills, fire pit, and 24 hour concierge. 2 garage spaces, storage unit.