Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1999 Mckinney Avenue

1999 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1999 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Spectacular Uptown loft with private terrace and incredible views of the Downtown skyline. Amazing floor to ceiling 20 ft glass windows flood the space with natural light and offer a unique double volume living experience. Second level contains the spacious owners lounge, and an additional flex space overlooking Downtown Dallas. A loft designed for entertaining and living! Newly renovated building amenities: stainless steel salt water lap pool, spa,amenity deck with lounge area, gas grills, fire pit, and 24 hour concierge. 2 garage spaces, storage unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1999 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
1999 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1999 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 1999 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1999 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1999 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1999 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1999 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1999 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1999 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 1999 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1999 Mckinney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1999 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1999 Mckinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 1999 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1999 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1999 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1999 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

