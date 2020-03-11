Rent Calculator
1956 E Illinois Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1956 E Illinois Avenue
1956 East Illinois Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1956 East Illinois Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue have any available units?
1956 E Illinois Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1956 E Illinois Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1956 E Illinois Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 E Illinois Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1956 E Illinois Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1956 E Illinois Avenue offers parking.
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 E Illinois Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue have a pool?
No, 1956 E Illinois Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1956 E Illinois Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1956 E Illinois Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 E Illinois Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1956 E Illinois Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
