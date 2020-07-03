All apartments in Dallas
1934 Lansford Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

1934 Lansford Avenue

1934 Lansford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1934 Lansford Avenue, Dallas, TX 75224
Elmwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
clubhouse
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Precious fully furnished 1 bedroom cottage for short term leasing in Oak Cliff. Welcoming cozy front porch with comfortable lounge chairs perfect for a sunrise cup of coffee or sunset refresher. This cute rental is a super private get away tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac. Nestled in trees, surrounded by a beautiful garden with outdoor dining, seating areas and chiminea for those upcoming fall nights. The lease is available for a month to month, 3 month or 6 month lease it also a stackable washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 Lansford Avenue have any available units?
1934 Lansford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1934 Lansford Avenue have?
Some of 1934 Lansford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 Lansford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1934 Lansford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 Lansford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1934 Lansford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1934 Lansford Avenue offer parking?
No, 1934 Lansford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1934 Lansford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1934 Lansford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 Lansford Avenue have a pool?
No, 1934 Lansford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1934 Lansford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1934 Lansford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 Lansford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 Lansford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

