1932 McMillan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Live it up in Lower Greenville - just 2 blocks to Trader Joe's & Truck Yard. This contemporary townhouse has everything, including a rare oversized fenced front yard AND backyard. First story features an oversized 2 car garage with guest bedroom & ensuite bath. On the 2nd level a gorgeous kitchen with floor to ceiling custom cabinets, Bosch appliances, silestone countertops & waterfall island await. Open concept living includes 13' tall ceilings, massive windows & white oak floors. Just off the living you'll discover a spa-like master suite with custom closets, & an oversized custom shower. Windows abound throughout, letting in tons of natural light. Truly a remarkable home in an unbeatable location.