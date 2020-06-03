1922 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated town home in the heart of Levingston Place. This home is less than a five minute walk to all of your favorite dining, night life, and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sams. An amazing three level town home that boast hand-scraped hardwood floors, new paint throughout, an open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator that will stay with the house. The over sized master located on the third floor has new flooring great natural light. The master bath was recently redone and brought up to today's standards. This home is perfect for anyone looking to move closer to the city and enjoy all that it has to offer.