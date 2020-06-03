All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:09 AM

1922 Euclid Avenue

1922 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated town home in the heart of Levingston Place. This home is less than a five minute walk to all of your favorite dining, night life, and grocery stores like Trader Joes and Sams. An amazing three level town home that boast hand-scraped hardwood floors, new paint throughout, an open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including the refrigerator that will stay with the house. The over sized master located on the third floor has new flooring great natural light. The master bath was recently redone and brought up to today's standards. This home is perfect for anyone looking to move closer to the city and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1922 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1922 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1922 Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1922 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1922 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1922 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1922 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1922 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1922 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1922 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

