Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Chic & sought after 4 bed & 4 bath tudor style home with plenty of space for entertaining in fabulous Stevens Park Estates, minutes from downtown, Bishop Arts District, and Stevens Park golf course. Home offers a beautiful updated kitchen overlooking the manicured garden, hardwood floors, large master retreat with sitting area and private balcony. Enjoy the over-sized backyard with gated driveway and 2 car garage. Large bedroom on first floor used as second living.