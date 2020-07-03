All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:41 AM

1901 N Akard St

1901 North Akard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 North Akard Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
valet service
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Premier Walkable Location

Easy Access to Victory Park, Uptown, Klyde Warren Park

Tom Thumb Grocery Store

Valet

Chef Driven Restaurants

The Henry- Coming soon

TACOLINGO - Coming Soon

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Gas Ranges in Each Residence

Dine-In Gourmet Islands

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Wine Fridge

48” Custom Cabinetry in Kitchens

Adjustable Cabinet Shelving

Granite & Quartz Countertops w/ Decorative Tile Backsplashes

Urban Mudroom and Built-in Desks

Crafted Ceilings with Lit Coves

Custom Dimmable Lighting

Painted Accent Wall in Living Area

Private Balcony

Walk-In Showers with Built-In Bench and Glass Enclosure

Crafted Tubs with Tiled Fronts

Customizable Elfa Shelving Systems in Closets

Solar and Black Out Shades

Washer and Dryer Included

Resort Style Pool with Cabanas and Lounge Space

Expansive Lawn Deck with Seating and Firepits

Oversized Fitness Center and Flex Studio with Spin Bikes

Private Resident Bar with Bartender on the 8th Floor Lounge

Coffee Bar

Bike Storage

Keyless Building Entry

Concierge

Complimentary WiFi in Amenity Areas

________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 N Akard St have any available units?
1901 N Akard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 N Akard St have?
Some of 1901 N Akard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 N Akard St currently offering any rent specials?
1901 N Akard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 N Akard St pet-friendly?
No, 1901 N Akard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1901 N Akard St offer parking?
Yes, 1901 N Akard St offers parking.
Does 1901 N Akard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1901 N Akard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 N Akard St have a pool?
Yes, 1901 N Akard St has a pool.
Does 1901 N Akard St have accessible units?
Yes, 1901 N Akard St has accessible units.
Does 1901 N Akard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 N Akard St does not have units with dishwashers.

