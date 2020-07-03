1901 N Akard St

Amenities
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Premier Walkable Location
Easy Access to Victory Park, Uptown, Klyde Warren Park
Tom Thumb Grocery Store
Valet
Chef Driven Restaurants
The Henry- Coming soon
TACOLINGO - Coming Soon
Community Amenities
Gas Ranges in Each Residence
Dine-In Gourmet Islands
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Wine Fridge
48” Custom Cabinetry in Kitchens
Adjustable Cabinet Shelving
Granite & Quartz Countertops w/ Decorative Tile Backsplashes
Urban Mudroom and Built-in Desks
Crafted Ceilings with Lit Coves
Custom Dimmable Lighting
Painted Accent Wall in Living Area
Private Balcony
Walk-In Showers with Built-In Bench and Glass Enclosure
Crafted Tubs with Tiled Fronts
Customizable Elfa Shelving Systems in Closets
Solar and Black Out Shades
Washer and Dryer Included
Resort Style Pool with Cabanas and Lounge Space
Expansive Lawn Deck with Seating and Firepits
Oversized Fitness Center and Flex Studio with Spin Bikes
Private Resident Bar with Bartender on the 8th Floor Lounge
Coffee Bar
Bike Storage
Keyless Building Entry
Concierge
Complimentary WiFi in Amenity Areas
Looking for a new apartment?
I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.