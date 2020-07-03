1901 N Akard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge fire pit gym parking pool bike storage internet access key fob access valet service

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!



Apartment Amenities



Premier Walkable Location



Easy Access to Victory Park, Uptown, Klyde Warren Park



Tom Thumb Grocery Store



Valet



Chef Driven Restaurants



The Henry- Coming soon



TACOLINGO - Coming Soon



Community Amenities



Gas Ranges in Each Residence



Dine-In Gourmet Islands



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



Wine Fridge



48” Custom Cabinetry in Kitchens



Adjustable Cabinet Shelving



Granite & Quartz Countertops w/ Decorative Tile Backsplashes



Urban Mudroom and Built-in Desks



Crafted Ceilings with Lit Coves



Custom Dimmable Lighting



Painted Accent Wall in Living Area



Private Balcony



Walk-In Showers with Built-In Bench and Glass Enclosure



Crafted Tubs with Tiled Fronts



Customizable Elfa Shelving Systems in Closets



Solar and Black Out Shades



Washer and Dryer Included



Resort Style Pool with Cabanas and Lounge Space



Expansive Lawn Deck with Seating and Firepits



Oversized Fitness Center and Flex Studio with Spin Bikes



Private Resident Bar with Bartender on the 8th Floor Lounge



Coffee Bar



Bike Storage



Keyless Building Entry



Concierge



Complimentary WiFi in Amenity Areas



Looking for a new apartment?



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. We’re a taco obsessed group of apartment locators who have helped dozens of people like you find apartments to live. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of apartment hunting. And I’m super free to work with. Free like that HBO account your friend doesn’t know you still use when Game of Thrones is on. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment search awesome.