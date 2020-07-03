Updated half duplex settled in a quiet neighborhood, just one block off the Santa Fe Trail. Two bedroom, one bath. Washer dryer connections. Enjoy the Fenced back yard (pet friendly). Projection TV can stay if you wish.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 190 S Saint Mary have any available units?
190 S Saint Mary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 S Saint Mary have?
Some of 190 S Saint Mary's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 S Saint Mary currently offering any rent specials?
190 S Saint Mary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 S Saint Mary pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 S Saint Mary is pet friendly.
Does 190 S Saint Mary offer parking?
Yes, 190 S Saint Mary offers parking.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 S Saint Mary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have a pool?
No, 190 S Saint Mary does not have a pool.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have accessible units?
No, 190 S Saint Mary does not have accessible units.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 S Saint Mary has units with dishwashers.
