All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 190 S Saint Mary.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
190 S Saint Mary
Last updated March 18 2020 at 9:01 PM

190 S Saint Mary

190 South Saint Mary Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

190 South Saint Mary Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated half duplex settled in a quiet neighborhood, just one block off the Santa Fe Trail. Two bedroom, one bath. Washer dryer connections. Enjoy the Fenced back yard (pet friendly). Projection TV can stay if you wish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 S Saint Mary have any available units?
190 S Saint Mary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 190 S Saint Mary have?
Some of 190 S Saint Mary's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 S Saint Mary currently offering any rent specials?
190 S Saint Mary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 S Saint Mary pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 S Saint Mary is pet friendly.
Does 190 S Saint Mary offer parking?
Yes, 190 S Saint Mary offers parking.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 S Saint Mary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have a pool?
No, 190 S Saint Mary does not have a pool.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have accessible units?
No, 190 S Saint Mary does not have accessible units.
Does 190 S Saint Mary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 190 S Saint Mary has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
75 West
7927 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75230
Fitzhugh Urban Flats
2707 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University