18871 Haddington Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 1:34 AM

18871 Haddington Lane

18871 Haddington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18871 Haddington Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
.Great home in the peaceful gated & guarded community of Haverwood Meadows. Large cul-de-sac lot backs to Katie Jackson Park. Entry opens to formals with new bamboo wood floors, ceramic title in kitchen, breakfast and baths. New carpeting. New paint throughout. New fixtures. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. High ceilings, bright, open plan flows well for gracious entertaining. Kitchen with large breakfast area opens to family room with wall of windows overlooking the large back patio with extended yard. This property is a must-see! Small cat & small dog allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6-7-19

24 HOUR NOTICE. MUST SHOW ID TO GUARD AT GATE
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18871 Haddington Lane have any available units?
18871 Haddington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18871 Haddington Lane have?
Some of 18871 Haddington Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18871 Haddington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18871 Haddington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18871 Haddington Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18871 Haddington Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18871 Haddington Lane offer parking?
No, 18871 Haddington Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18871 Haddington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18871 Haddington Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18871 Haddington Lane have a pool?
No, 18871 Haddington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18871 Haddington Lane have accessible units?
No, 18871 Haddington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18871 Haddington Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18871 Haddington Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

