18871 Haddington Lane

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

.Great home in the peaceful gated & guarded community of Haverwood Meadows. Large cul-de-sac lot backs to Katie Jackson Park. Entry opens to formals with new bamboo wood floors, ceramic title in kitchen, breakfast and baths. New carpeting. New paint throughout. New fixtures. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. High ceilings, bright, open plan flows well for gracious entertaining. Kitchen with large breakfast area opens to family room with wall of windows overlooking the large back patio with extended yard. This property is a must-see! Small cat & small dog allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 6-7-19



24 HOUR NOTICE. MUST SHOW ID TO GUARD AT GATE

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.