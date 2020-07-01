Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 18852 Park Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
18852 Park Grove Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:19 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18852 Park Grove Lane
18852 Park Grove Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
18852 Park Grove Lane, Dallas, TX 75287
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18852 Park Grove Lane have any available units?
18852 Park Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18852 Park Grove Lane have?
Some of 18852 Park Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18852 Park Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18852 Park Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18852 Park Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18852 Park Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 18852 Park Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18852 Park Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 18852 Park Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18852 Park Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18852 Park Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 18852 Park Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18852 Park Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 18852 Park Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18852 Park Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18852 Park Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1809 Bennett
1809-1811 Bennett Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
Fitzhugh
2305 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University