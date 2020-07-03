Great home Master downstairs with beautiful master bathroom and hardwood floors. Kitchen has quartz countertops and nice big island on wheels. Living room has custom cabinets and hardwood floors. 2 Gas ceramic fireplaces in both living spaces. Upstairs has a 2nd living area with custom cabinets. Very nice pergola side patio with low maintenance backyard. Home can qualify through home partners for lease option to buy.
Pets case by case. 12 month lease Home partners option Fridge will stay with home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18782 Vista Del Sol have any available units?
18782 Vista Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18782 Vista Del Sol have?
Some of 18782 Vista Del Sol's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18782 Vista Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
18782 Vista Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18782 Vista Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 18782 Vista Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 18782 Vista Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 18782 Vista Del Sol offers parking.
Does 18782 Vista Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18782 Vista Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18782 Vista Del Sol have a pool?
No, 18782 Vista Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 18782 Vista Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 18782 Vista Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 18782 Vista Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18782 Vista Del Sol has units with dishwashers.
