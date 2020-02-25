All apartments in Dallas
18744 Gibbons Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:58 AM

18744 Gibbons Drive

18744 Gibbons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18744 Gibbons Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Sleek, High-End Urban Showplace will WOW you from the moment you enter! The Magazine-Worthy Kitchen & Baths will thrill you & the spacious open floor plan will fit the way you live today. Many tall windows flood this home with light, & also provide a wonderful view of the treetops that will calm the stress of the City. Handsome, Easy Care Hardwood Floors anchor this home, & designer paint with crisp white trim provide the simple elegance you crave. Shaded deck offers ample room to relax, grill & entertain while this zero-lot-line home gives you the flexibility to Lock & Leave without worry. This Executive Rental is Definitely a Cut Above! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18744 Gibbons Drive have any available units?
18744 Gibbons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18744 Gibbons Drive have?
Some of 18744 Gibbons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18744 Gibbons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18744 Gibbons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18744 Gibbons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18744 Gibbons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18744 Gibbons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18744 Gibbons Drive offers parking.
Does 18744 Gibbons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18744 Gibbons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18744 Gibbons Drive have a pool?
No, 18744 Gibbons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18744 Gibbons Drive have accessible units?
No, 18744 Gibbons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18744 Gibbons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18744 Gibbons Drive has units with dishwashers.

