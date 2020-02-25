18744 Gibbons Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Sleek, High-End Urban Showplace will WOW you from the moment you enter! The Magazine-Worthy Kitchen & Baths will thrill you & the spacious open floor plan will fit the way you live today. Many tall windows flood this home with light, & also provide a wonderful view of the treetops that will calm the stress of the City. Handsome, Easy Care Hardwood Floors anchor this home, & designer paint with crisp white trim provide the simple elegance you crave. Shaded deck offers ample room to relax, grill & entertain while this zero-lot-line home gives you the flexibility to Lock & Leave without worry. This Executive Rental is Definitely a Cut Above! Pets considered on a case by case basis.