18415 Tettenhall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in the most sought after location in N Dallas just 1 to 2 miles from N Dallas Tollway and Hwy 190. This house is conveniently surrounded by shops and restaurants and Plano school for the kiddos. This low maintenance home has high ceiling throughout, Updated natural white oak hardwood floor, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters. Spacious kitchen and counter, all new stainless steel oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator plus ample cabinets & storage. It has a large master bedroom and bath and you will be impressed by the huge master closets. This house has been meticulously maintained. Oversized garage as well and right across from the community pool.