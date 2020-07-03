All apartments in Dallas
18415 Tettenhall Drive

18415 Tettenhall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18415 Tettenhall Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story 3 bedroom 2 bath house located in the most sought after location in N Dallas just 1 to 2 miles from N Dallas Tollway and Hwy 190. This house is conveniently surrounded by shops and restaurants and Plano school for the kiddos. This low maintenance home has high ceiling throughout, Updated natural white oak hardwood floor, cozy fireplace, plantation shutters. Spacious kitchen and counter, all new stainless steel oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator plus ample cabinets & storage. It has a large master bedroom and bath and you will be impressed by the huge master closets. This house has been meticulously maintained. Oversized garage as well and right across from the community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18415 Tettenhall Drive have any available units?
18415 Tettenhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18415 Tettenhall Drive have?
Some of 18415 Tettenhall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18415 Tettenhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18415 Tettenhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18415 Tettenhall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18415 Tettenhall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18415 Tettenhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18415 Tettenhall Drive offers parking.
Does 18415 Tettenhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18415 Tettenhall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18415 Tettenhall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18415 Tettenhall Drive has a pool.
Does 18415 Tettenhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 18415 Tettenhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18415 Tettenhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18415 Tettenhall Drive has units with dishwashers.

