1833 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Welcome home to this stunning Condo from award-winning builder, LeComte Homes. This 2-story unit has an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel energy star appliances, low E-Tinted Argon windows & a tankless water heater. The 1st floor includes bedroom-suite & laundry area with stained concrete. The finishes of this home have high attention to detail; Quartz counter-tops, nail-down Oak flooring & commercial-grade SS energy star appliances in the kitchen. The 2nd floor master suite includes a frameless glass shower, floor-to-ceiling tile, a walk-in closet & luxurious spa bath. Privacy yard attached. Extremely convenient access to highways, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & more! Virtual tour available!