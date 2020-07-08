All apartments in Dallas
1833 Euclid Avenue
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:12 AM

1833 Euclid Avenue

1833 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this stunning Condo from award-winning builder, LeComte Homes. This 2-story unit has an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel energy star appliances, low E-Tinted Argon windows & a tankless water heater. The 1st floor includes bedroom-suite & laundry area with stained concrete. The finishes of this home have high attention to detail; Quartz counter-tops, nail-down Oak flooring & commercial-grade SS energy star appliances in the kitchen. The 2nd floor master suite includes a frameless glass shower, floor-to-ceiling tile, a walk-in closet & luxurious spa bath. Privacy yard attached. Extremely convenient access to highways, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & more! Virtual tour available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1833 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1833 Euclid Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1833 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1833 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1833 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1833 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

