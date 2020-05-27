18201 Frankford Lakes Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous split level Home Perfect for Privacy in a Beautiful Gated Community. Living and kitchen area are open concept. This home offers a sleek, modern look with granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, marvelous backslashes to tie in the colors, and hand scraped hardwood floors. Energy efficient home with tankless water heater and nest thermostat. Smart video doorbell system included. Centrally located at the corner of Preston and Frankford with quick access to George Bush Turnpike & DNT. Restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers nearby. PLANO ISD and COMMUNITY POOL! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, & DRYER INCLUDED!