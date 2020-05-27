All apartments in Dallas
18201 Frankford Lakes Circle
18201 Frankford Lakes Circle

18201 Frankford Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18201 Frankford Lakes Circle, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous split level Home Perfect for Privacy in a Beautiful Gated Community. Living and kitchen area are open concept. This home offers a sleek, modern look with granite countertops throughout, stainless steel appliances, marvelous backslashes to tie in the colors, and hand scraped hardwood floors. Energy efficient home with tankless water heater and nest thermostat. Smart video doorbell system included. Centrally located at the corner of Preston and Frankford with quick access to George Bush Turnpike & DNT. Restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers nearby. PLANO ISD and COMMUNITY POOL! REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, & DRYER INCLUDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle have any available units?
18201 Frankford Lakes Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle have?
Some of 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18201 Frankford Lakes Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle pet-friendly?
No, 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle offers parking.
Does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle have a pool?
Yes, 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle has a pool.
Does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle have accessible units?
No, 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18201 Frankford Lakes Circle has units with dishwashers.

