All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 6 2019 at 6:44 AM
1 of 5
1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue
1819 North Fitzhugh Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1819 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located GORGEOUS Townhouse. Located minutes off Hwy 75 , SMU and downtown Dallas . 3 Bedroom , 2.5 bath with covered patio overlooking the park. Wood floors throughout with ALL Appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers parking.
Does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 N Fitzhugh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
