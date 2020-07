Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a duplex, Physical Address is 1819 Mariposa, unit for lease is 1821. Updated unit, featuring appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile and back splash with rebuilt cabinets with lots of storage space. Crown molding thru out the unit. Large walk in closets. Refinished hardwood floors, 2 inch faux wood blinds and freshly painted thru out. New ceiling fans and light fixtures. All appliances including washer and dryer.