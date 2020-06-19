1801 Laws Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard microwave

Downtown hidden gem. Premiere heart of downtown Dallas location. Nestled on Laws street opposite the Dallas Aquarium, this unique space offers three levels and includes a private courtyard, and a spectacular skyline rooftop deck. The space is mixed zoned and can be live, live-work, or commercial (separate NNN listing).

Current configuration indicates 2 bedrooms, but at 3807 sq. ft and three levels, other options may be worthy of consideration. One car garage is attached. Charming location is on the downtown horse and buggy route and it’s a short walk to the best shopping, bars, and restaurants the city has to offer… Come check it out!