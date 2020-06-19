All apartments in Dallas
Location

1801 Laws Street, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Downtown hidden gem. Premiere heart of downtown Dallas location. Nestled on Laws street opposite the Dallas Aquarium, this unique space offers three levels and includes a private courtyard, and a spectacular skyline rooftop deck. The space is mixed zoned and can be live, live-work, or commercial (separate NNN listing).
Current configuration indicates 2 bedrooms, but at 3807 sq. ft and three levels, other options may be worthy of consideration. One car garage is attached. Charming location is on the downtown horse and buggy route and it’s a short walk to the best shopping, bars, and restaurants the city has to offer… Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Laws Street have any available units?
1801 Laws Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Laws Street have?
Some of 1801 Laws Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Laws Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Laws Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Laws Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Laws Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1801 Laws Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Laws Street offers parking.
Does 1801 Laws Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Laws Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Laws Street have a pool?
No, 1801 Laws Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Laws Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 Laws Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Laws Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Laws Street has units with dishwashers.

