17918 Inwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Charming location near Downtown, Love Field, SMU, and all major freeways. Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo in the Highland Park/University area. Located close to numerous restaurants, fine shopping and plenty of grocery stores. Condo has been completely updated including quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, designer paints with original hardwood floors and an awesome pool view. Fully furnished with every amenity you could need for your stay. We provide a small assortment of breakfast and snack items to get you going in the morning. Dont like to cook, let us know and for an added charge we can provide extra meals for a stress free visit. Please see additional notes for more info. Enjoy cooking, our kitchen is fully stocked with everything you might need to make that perfect meal. Our condo is the perfect location for the experienced business traveler or simply an extended stay. We provide all linens for bed and bath, shampoo, conditioner, bath soap, and even hotel quality robe and slippers. Other amenities include 2 TVs with amazon fire stick and preloaded apps so you dont miss any of those favorite shows while youre away. Theres also an extensive list of the best restaurants, shops, and grocery stores all within close proximity included in the condo if you want to explore the area. Whatever reason brings you to our wonderful city we are here to please.