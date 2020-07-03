All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019

17918 Inwood Road

17918 Inwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

17918 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX 75229

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Charming location near Downtown, Love Field, SMU, and all major freeways. Beautifully updated 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath condo in the Highland Park/University area. Located close to numerous restaurants, fine shopping and plenty of grocery stores. Condo has been completely updated including quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, designer paints with original hardwood floors and an awesome pool view. Fully furnished with every amenity you could need for your stay. We provide a small assortment of breakfast and snack items to get you going in the morning. Dont like to cook, let us know and for an added charge we can provide extra meals for a stress free visit. Please see additional notes for more info. Enjoy cooking, our kitchen is fully stocked with everything you might need to make that perfect meal. Our condo is the perfect location for the experienced business traveler or simply an extended stay. We provide all linens for bed and bath, shampoo, conditioner, bath soap, and even hotel quality robe and slippers. Other amenities include 2 TVs with amazon fire stick and preloaded apps so you dont miss any of those favorite shows while youre away. Theres also an extensive list of the best restaurants, shops, and grocery stores all within close proximity included in the condo if you want to explore the area. Whatever reason brings you to our wonderful city we are here to please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17918 Inwood Road have any available units?
17918 Inwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17918 Inwood Road have?
Some of 17918 Inwood Road's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17918 Inwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
17918 Inwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17918 Inwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 17918 Inwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17918 Inwood Road offer parking?
No, 17918 Inwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 17918 Inwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17918 Inwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17918 Inwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 17918 Inwood Road has a pool.
Does 17918 Inwood Road have accessible units?
No, 17918 Inwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17918 Inwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17918 Inwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

