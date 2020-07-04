All apartments in Dallas
1728 W Red Bird Lane

1728 West Red Bird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1728 West Red Bird Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stop the car! This stately mid-century traditional has been renovated and reimagined. New roof, windows, revised floorplan, new hvac and much more! Cavernous living and dining areas are full of natural light. New kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz counters, an island, separate breakfast nook and bar. 2 guest bedrooms and a master are on one side of the house while a 4th bedroom is isolated and could also make a great flex space. The 2 guest bathrooms are stunning, while the master bath is a beautiful and relaxing retreat finished in marble. The backyard features a sliding gate and tons of space. This type of house in this neighborhood rarely comes up for lease. Take advantage while you can!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 W Red Bird Lane have any available units?
1728 W Red Bird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 W Red Bird Lane have?
Some of 1728 W Red Bird Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 W Red Bird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1728 W Red Bird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 W Red Bird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1728 W Red Bird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1728 W Red Bird Lane offer parking?
No, 1728 W Red Bird Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1728 W Red Bird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 W Red Bird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 W Red Bird Lane have a pool?
No, 1728 W Red Bird Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1728 W Red Bird Lane have accessible units?
No, 1728 W Red Bird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 W Red Bird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 W Red Bird Lane has units with dishwashers.

