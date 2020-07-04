1728 W Red Bird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Stop the car! This stately mid-century traditional has been renovated and reimagined. New roof, windows, revised floorplan, new hvac and much more! Cavernous living and dining areas are full of natural light. New kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz counters, an island, separate breakfast nook and bar. 2 guest bedrooms and a master are on one side of the house while a 4th bedroom is isolated and could also make a great flex space. The 2 guest bathrooms are stunning, while the master bath is a beautiful and relaxing retreat finished in marble. The backyard features a sliding gate and tons of space. This type of house in this neighborhood rarely comes up for lease. Take advantage while you can!