Dallas, TX
1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:39 PM

1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue

1727 North Fitzhugh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1727 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern and updated 3 bedroom property near Know Henderson in the highly sought M Streets area. Home features concrete floors, recessed lighting, updated fixtures, and 20 ft ceilings in the living area. Open kitchen features stainless appliances and lots of storage and counter space. Spacious courtyard is a great area for outdoor dining, entertaining or enjoying a Zen style garden. Large privacy fence in front and backyard. Just a short commute to Downtown Dallas and major highways. In the center of great dining, shopping, nightlife and entertainment. Fridge, washer, dryer, patio furniture, and grill are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue have any available units?
1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue have?
Some of 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers parking.
Does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue have a pool?
No, 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue has units with dishwashers.

