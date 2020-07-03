1727 N Fitzhugh Avenue

Amenities

Modern and updated 3 bedroom property near Know Henderson in the highly sought M Streets area. Home features concrete floors, recessed lighting, updated fixtures, and 20 ft ceilings in the living area. Open kitchen features stainless appliances and lots of storage and counter space. Spacious courtyard is a great area for outdoor dining, entertaining or enjoying a Zen style garden. Large privacy fence in front and backyard. Just a short commute to Downtown Dallas and major highways. In the center of great dining, shopping, nightlife and entertainment. Fridge, washer, dryer, patio furniture, and grill are included.