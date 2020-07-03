All apartments in Dallas
Location

1715 Pratt Street, Dallas, TX 75224
Wynnewood North N.A.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Fully updated home in trendy Wynnewood North. Minutes from Bishop Arts, Downtown, Kiestwood trails & Trinity Groves. You will Love the location! Rare 2-2.5-2 PLUS a flex room for office, guest room, home gym, etc. Updated from top to bottom! Custom Kitchen with exotic granite, Luxurious Master Bath, Custom Closets w-built in drawers~Large formal living & dining, LED lighting & ample natural light~extra large den, all new electrical, updated plumbing & more. New Dream home w-ultra sophistication, NO expenses spared on finishes and quality workmanship. .35 acre Great for Entertaining and Move in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Pratt Street have any available units?
1715 Pratt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Pratt Street have?
Some of 1715 Pratt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Pratt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Pratt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Pratt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Pratt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1715 Pratt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Pratt Street offers parking.
Does 1715 Pratt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Pratt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Pratt Street have a pool?
No, 1715 Pratt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Pratt Street have accessible units?
No, 1715 Pratt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Pratt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Pratt Street has units with dishwashers.

