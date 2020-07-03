1715 Pratt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

Fully updated home in trendy Wynnewood North. Minutes from Bishop Arts, Downtown, Kiestwood trails & Trinity Groves. You will Love the location! Rare 2-2.5-2 PLUS a flex room for office, guest room, home gym, etc. Updated from top to bottom! Custom Kitchen with exotic granite, Luxurious Master Bath, Custom Closets w-built in drawers~Large formal living & dining, LED lighting & ample natural light~extra large den, all new electrical, updated plumbing & more. New Dream home w-ultra sophistication, NO expenses spared on finishes and quality workmanship. .35 acre Great for Entertaining and Move in Ready!